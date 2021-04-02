Kapil Sharma Birthday: From working in PCO to comedy king; inspirational story of India's lovable comedian

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma Birthday:From working in PCO to comedy king;inspirational story of India's ace comedian

India's ace comedian Kapil Sharma is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Kapil who hosts television's one of the most successful comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show has become a household name. He has been entertaining the audience with his unmatched sense of humor for years now. Kapil's journey is no less than a dramatic Bollywood film. From a boy who hailed from a middle-class family with his own struggles to the King of comedy. Kapil's rag to riches story is a fine example of how dreams do come true. Kapil started working in a PCO when he was just ten years old. Kapil who became the breadwinner of his family at an early age after his father's demise had to take up these odd jobs for his pocket money. He learned Computers and Commercial Arts but started teaching theatre to students in college to earn money.

Kapil Sharma has set an example that if you dare to dream, you sure have to power to fulfill them. From the time he was in college he knew that he wanted to be a part of Laughter Challenge, a comedy reality show. Kapil got rejected after his first audition in Amritsar and his friend Raju who played the servant in Comedy Nights With Kapil was selected. But Kapil's dedication and self-belief made him go to Delhi and audition again. And this time he got selected and finally became the winner of the show in 2007.

And from here began his ride to success. Hurdles kept coming but Kapil along with his mother faced it all like a strong pillar. He started his own comedy show, Comedy Night With Kapil which became super successful on television and carved his name in the list of successful hosts and comedians. He also started hosting award shows.

Kapil is a storehouse of talent. From hosting, acting to singing Kapil has done it all. He participated in a singing reality show, 'Star Ya Rockstar' where he was appreciated by legendry singers Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, and Salim-Sulaiman.

Kapil continued to soar heights of success and made it to the Forbes list. He also is one of a few comedians who made his way to the popular talk show Koffee With Karan. He also worked in a few Bollywood films.

Kapil faced his own sets of controversies and issues in his way of success. From a brawl with fellow comedian Sunil Grover. Soon his limbo was followed by some bad decisions and inappropriate behavior. Kapil Sharma started canceling shoots, leaving many stars including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and others waiting on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. As a result, the show went off-air due to low TRP ratings.

After spending some time at a rehabilitation center, after being motivated by Twinkle Khanna’s book, Kapil Sharma returned to the television with Family Time with Kapil Sharma. However, the show ended just after three episodes.

But Kapil's marriage with his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in 2019 got him back on the road to success. He returned back on the television with The Kapil Sharma Show which has become one of the most successful shows on television. The show is bankrolled by Salman Khan.

Kapil is currently enjoying the best phase of his life both professionally and personally. He has been blessed with two beautiful children. He has a daughter named Anayra and a son who was born on February 1.

He is soon going to make his digital debut with Netflix.