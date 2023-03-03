Kangana Ranaut targets Gen Z, describes them as 'gajar muli' who 'hate to commit...have sex...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEKANGANATODAY Kangana Ranaut

After Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has penned a note criticising GenZ and said that they always stick to their phones, can't afford to buy a home and hate to commit. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a news piece reporting how most young Americans are unfit for military service in the US and had some strong words to tell about Gen Z. Following this, she described Gen Z as 'gajar muli (carrot and radish)' who are too lazy to even have sex.

The actress wrote, "Gen Z… HA HA their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on phones than actually interacting, observing or reading, they are incapable of consistency and seriously believe that they should simply be given the post of Boss who they don’t respect because their Boss believes in discipline and came up hard way and GenZ only respect quick success."

She added, "GenZ loves starbuks and Avocado toast but can't afford to buy a home, they can rent branded clothes to impress on SM but hate to commit or marry, studies even show that they are too lazy to have sex as well, the woke worm GenZ are literally like gajar muli (carrot and raddish)... ROLLING EYES AND SILLY SLANG GENz is easy to influence manipulate even brain wash. well!! millennials are so much better, we rule!! how about some yoga, sports and exercise GenZ ...?

What's next for Kangana?

Kangana is currently shooting for Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P Vasu, it is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. Next, the actress will be seen in the period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. It also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Also, she has 'Tejas,' in which Kangana will portray the role of an Indian air force pilot and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty.

