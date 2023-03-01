Kangana Ranaut's first glimpse from Chandramukhi 2 out; actress calls it 'dramatic look' | PICS

Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
Kangana Ranaut has returned to complete filming for her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 and has shared her first look. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2023 17:40 IST
Kangana Ranaut's first glimpse from Chandramukhi 2 out
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut's first glimpse from Chandramukhi 2 out

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most skilled actresses in Bollywood who knows her craft well. The actress is currently working on Chandramukhi 2. The film is a sequel to Rajinikanth and Jyothika's Chandramukhi, which was released in 2005. Now, the Dhaakad actress has shared glimpses from the sets of the film. 

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account and shared a couple of pictures with her team. The actress expressed her excitement on returning to the sets and wrote, "Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 with me team...it’s a very dramatic look and situation..we are all very excited about it." 

The actress also shared a few photos on her Instagram account. The caption on the first pic read, "Back on Chandramukhi sets with my girls @neeta lulla @hairbyhaseena who love drama as well". Sharing the second picture, she wrote, "Happy to be reunited with these unstoppable forces @hairbyhaseena @chettiaralbert".

India Tv - Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUTKangana Ranaut's Instagram story

India Tv - Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUTKangana Ranaut's Instagram story
After she shared the glimpse, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Excited when will the treasure and poster be released? Pls tell me." Another user commented, "Waiting for official look mam." A third user wrote, "Wow can't wait for 1st look."

Meanwhile, apart from Chandramukhi 2, the actress will be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. 

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will portray the role of an Indian air force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty.

