Kangana Ranaut's morning pic with friend proves that actress is ardent animal lover. Seen yet?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is an ardent animal lover and her latest post on social media is a proof! Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a picture petting a horse on Tuesday morning. She tagged the horse as her "friend". Along side the image, Kangana wrote "This morning with my friend. If you never loved animals like your own or felt trees bleed when chopped in pieces then you have some serious growing up to do."

Kangana has been regularly being indulged in horse riding and was even seen riding a horse for the film "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi", which released in 2019.

Kangana's plea seeking renewal of her passport has been adjourned by the court till June 25. A bench of Justices PB Varale and SP Tavade adjourned the hearing after noting that the 'Queen' actress had failed to implead the Passport Authority as a party in the case. For the unversed, Kangana had moved to the Bombay High Court seeking permission to get her passport renewed as it expires on September 15 and she has to travel for a film shoot. The actress filed an application saying she needed to travel to Budapest this month for the shooting of 'Dhakkad' and thus, needed her passport renewed.

The actress who recently recovered from novel coronavirus is awaiting the release of her multilingual biographical film "Thalaivi" which was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the movie is about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and actor was gearing to release theatrically on April 23.

The actress awaits the release of her film "Dhaakad". The film is touted as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from this, Kangan will also be seen in "Tejas," while "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and a film on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi are in the pipeline.