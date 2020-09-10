Thursday, September 10, 2020
     
Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates: Bombay High Court to hear actress' petition today at 3 pm

On Wednesday, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) started demolishing the actress Kangana Ranaut's Bandra property for alleged unauthorised modifications and extensions. The actress had tweeted photographs of the BMC demolishing, and had also reacted to it. The Bombay High Court later passed a stay order on the demolition. Today, HC will hear the actress' petition and the answers demanded by BMC for their actions.

New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2020 7:45 IST
Actress Kangana Ranaut returned to her workplace Mumbai on Wednesday and was welcomed with a demolished office. The BMC demolished the actress' Bandra office for alleged unauthorized modifications and extensions. While Kangana claimed that no renovation work was being done at her office and there has been no illegal construction, her plea was rejected by the BMC who continued to demolish her property. The actress shared photographs and videos of the damage done while she arrived in Mumbai. Her lawyer moved to the Bombay High Court that later passed a stay order on the demolition.

After breaking the Bandra office, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she has been threatened that next will be her house in Khar. For this, permission has been sought from the civil court. Today, Bombay HC will hear Kangana's petition at 3 pm. The court has sought answers from BMC for their actions. BMC has claimed that many changes have been made in the actress' flat as well. It is being told that BMC can take action after the stay of the court on the flat is removed. According to the BMC, the notice was given in March 2018. The BMC has filed a petition in the civil court against Kangana and sought permission to break the illegal construction.

Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates:

 

Live updates :Kangana Ranaut vs BMC LIVE Updates

  • Sep 10, 2020 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bombay High Court to hear Kangana's plea today

    Kangana Ranaut moved to Bombay High Court after BMC demolished her Bandra property. The hearing of the case is today at 3 pm.

  • Sep 10, 2020 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana Ranaut shares beautiful pictures

    Sharing a gorgeous picture, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "This is one of my most favourite pictures, it is from my aashram Isha Yoga center, nothing is planned a very spontaneous capture but somehow depicts transition so beautifully"

