Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates: Bombay High Court to hear actress' petition today at 3 pm

Actress Kangana Ranaut returned to her workplace Mumbai on Wednesday and was welcomed with a demolished office. The BMC demolished the actress' Bandra office for alleged unauthorized modifications and extensions. While Kangana claimed that no renovation work was being done at her office and there has been no illegal construction, her plea was rejected by the BMC who continued to demolish her property. The actress shared photographs and videos of the damage done while she arrived in Mumbai. Her lawyer moved to the Bombay High Court that later passed a stay order on the demolition.

After breaking the Bandra office, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she has been threatened that next will be her house in Khar. For this, permission has been sought from the civil court. Today, Bombay HC will hear Kangana's petition at 3 pm. The court has sought answers from BMC for their actions. BMC has claimed that many changes have been made in the actress' flat as well. It is being told that BMC can take action after the stay of the court on the flat is removed. According to the BMC, the notice was given in March 2018. The BMC has filed a petition in the civil court against Kangana and sought permission to break the illegal construction.

