Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA Kangana Ranaut hits out at ‘Bullywood activists’, says ‘You deserve the treatment you get from me’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, came down heavily on Maharashtra government as parts of her property were demolished by the BMC. The actor, amid heavy security and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. The BMC was all set to demolish what they called “illegal alterations” at the Bandra property of actor Kangana Ranaut, she hit back saying ‘My Mumbai is PoK now’. High Court too, stayed the demolition calling it

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday evening took to her Twitter handle to highlight that 'everything was destroyed' after BMC demolished her office property in Mumbai on Wednesday. She wrote, "My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights."

WHAT HAS KANGANA TWEETED SO FAR

Kangana says she purchased office building from Sharad Pawar’s partner. She wrote in a tweet, “This was not just to me but to entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with and this building belongs to Sharad Pawar we bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this not me..”

‘You deserve the treatment you get from me’: Kangana hits out at "Bullywood". Targeting “Fancy feminists, Bullywood activists, candle march groups and award vapsi gang,” Kangana wrote that they have all stayed silent on “what High Court said about open murder of law and order in Maharashtra.” She wrote in a tweet, “Well done, thank you for proving me right always, you all deserve the treatment you get from me.”

Kangana hints at paying the price for her being vocal about nexus and mafia

She wrote on Twitter, “Now that high court has declared it is a clear case of bullying and its done right after I exposed drug racket,questioned shoddy investigations of SSR murder one can see freedom comes with a price, I am paying for mine are you paying for yours? #ShameOnMahaGovt #ShameOnBollywood.”

Kangana refutes BMC 2018 claim, says she received the BMC notice on Wednesday

In a tweet, Kangana wrote that unlike some news doing the round that she’d been warned by the BMC previously, she received a notice only on Wednesday. “Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info,BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday,in fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. @mybmc at least have the courage to stand by your audacity. Why lie now?” she wrote.

Kangana hits out at Uddhav Thackeray, Karan Johar

In a tweet, Kangana wrote, “Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless.”

She further wrote, “My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right.”

Kangana shares video of Devendra Fadnavis condemning demolition

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condemning the demolition of her property carried out by the BMC. “This has never happened in the history of Maharashtra,” news agency ANI reported Fadnavis as saying.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur condemns demolition of Kangana’s office

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur condemned the demolition of a portion of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai property by the civic body Wednesday, saying she "is a daughter" of the state and she should get a "proper atmosphere" to work in her field.

Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video message for Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. In it, she says that she is ‘thankful ‘ for the cruelty he has shown and said that someday, his ego will also break like he broke her house. Kangana also compared her plight to the Kashmiri Pandits’ and said that she will not only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage