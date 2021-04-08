Kangana Ranaut reveals she got secret call from Akshay Kumar praising Thalaivi; slams 'movie mafia terror'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut reveals she got secret calls from Akshay Kumar praising Thalaivi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in a series of tweets revealed that she has been getting secret calls and messages from many big stars including Akshay Kumar, praising her work in Thalaivi. Kangana's Thalaivi is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film will showcase the life of late former CM, from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician.

Replying to a tweet praising her work, Kangana wrote: "Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror."

Scriptwriter Aniruddha Guha had written: "Kangana Ranaut is an exceptional, once-in-a-generation actor."

In a follow-up tweet, the Queen actress wrote, "Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win."

Taking about Thalaivi, the film is all set to release in theatres on April 23. On her birthday in March, the trailer of the film was unveiled. The film chronicles the life and times of J Jayalalithaa and Kangana will be essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu CM. Kangana had won all-round praise for the trailer.

The first song from Thalaivi will be released on April 2, Friday. The song recreates the commencement of Jayalalithaa's cinematic journey before she entered politics.

The tringual film which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.

Apart from this, Kangana has been shooting for her another upcoming film Tejas, which is being directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana was recently in Jaisalmer for an outdoor schedule of Tejas. Portions of the film were shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan.

Watch the trailer here: