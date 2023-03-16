Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home has a quirky message for trespassers; actress gives sneak peek

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut's Instagram upload

The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut recently gave a tour of her Mumbai house. She has the best welcome message for all the trespassers. Her signboard outside the house is winning the internet. Kangana shared a short clip from the living room of his Mumbai home. On a huge green wall, her team was captured setting up a huge Tanjore painting next to another one with a decorated frame.

Sharing the video of her home, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "I have always had a very clear vision for all my houses but nothing comes close to doing it myself. Mountain checks with Tanjore paintings, all about a heart that belongs to the mountains, but loves southern India." In the clip, her team could be seen hanging a huge Tanjore painting next to another one with an elaborate frame on a green wall. A wooden daybed with cushions and a mattress covered in grey and white check pattern was placed in front of the wall.

Kangana's sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut shared another glimpse of Kangana's home and she re-shared it on her Instagram. In the video clip, a wall outside the room was captured, and what attracted netizens, was the signboard on the wall, "No trespassing. Violators will be shot. Survivors will be shot again!"

Kangana Ranaut not only owns a beautiful Mumbai apartment, the actor also has a Manali mansion that has been designed by interior designer Shabnam Gupta, who has worked with celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mini Mathur and the late Irrfan Khan, among others.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency. The film also marks her directorial debut. She has also completed Chandramukhi 2 and shared her thoughts about working on the project. On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos with actor Raghava Lawrence.

