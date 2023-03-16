RRR sets new record in Japan by earning over ₹80 crore; enters 20th week of theatrical run

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MVENKAIAHNAIDU Still from Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus movie RRR seems unstoppable; after creating history by winning an Oscar, the movie has now set another record. The movie had become the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan. RRR was released in Japan on October 21 last year, has entered its 20th week of uninterrupted theatrical run, grossing over ₹80 crore so far in the country. The film was released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan.

The official Twitter handle of RRR shared that the film has entered its 20th week of run in cinemas in Japan. The tweet read, “This tweet's engagement and compliments demonstrate how RRR is gradually penetrating into the roots of Japan with each passing day. Glad that the film is drawing exceptionally high footfalls and is currently running in 202 cinemas in its 20th week! Love you Japan".

Earlier this week, RRR became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar in the Original Song category. At the 2023 Oscars ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. Deepika Padukone introduced the performance as the audience cheered on every time she mentioned the song or film’s name.

Taking to Twitter, team RRR shared their reaction and wrote, "We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!"

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved on the track. Deepika Padukone, who is one of the presenters at Oscars 2023, introduced the song to the audience and called it a 'banger'.

The RRR song celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. The title of the track translates to bucolic in Telugu. It demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in its over 4.35 minutes of runtime.

