Shekhar Suman addresses Kangana Ranaut & Adhyayan's breakup years later: 'I was not against..'

Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman's romance began on the sets of "Raaz: The Mystery Continues" in 2008. Unfortunately, their relationship soured and ended unexpectedly, resulting in an ugly breakup. Following their breakup, there was a widely publicised voicing of accusations from both ends. Years later, Adhyayan's father, Shekhar Suman, openly addressed the subject of his son's past relationship, sharing genuine insights into the ups and downs they experienced together.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "I was aware of every single moment. But I never talked to Kangana. That’s his battle, he has to fight it. I can only give him the strength to fight that battle. I cannot fight his battles. I can never be that dad who would go and tell the other person, ‘tumne mere bachche ke saath..(why did you wrong my child)’. I think he is man enough and can fight his battles."

He further went on to say, "I am never against any relationship. I was not against his relationship with Kangana. I think it’s a phase in life; sometimes you succeed in your first relationship, and sometimes you fail. Nobody wants that they fail in their first relationship. But society loves drama. People would have wanted Kangana and Adhyayan’s relationship to end. Sometimes even your friends do not want your happiness."

The Chor Machaaye Shor actor further revealed, "It was neither Adhyayan nor Kangana’s fault. It was the fault of circumstances because of which some things happened which were not meant to be. It should always end on a good note. Also, if by mistake Adhyayan said anything that he shouldn’t have, he apologised. He doesn’t have any anger for anybody."

