Caught on camera! Anushka Sharma's risky bike ride cost her bodyguard a fine of Rs 10500: Report

Anushka Sharma, the renowned actress, has recently found herself embroiled in controversy. In a recent incident, she made the decision to leave her car and opt for a bike ride alongside her bodyguard following a roadblock. The eagle-eyed paparazzi were quick to capture this event as Anushka sought a faster mode of transportation to reach her work location. However, the subsequent sharing of the video online led to netizens pointing out a significant safety concern: neither Anushka Sharma nor her bodyguard were wearing helmets during the bike ride. The online community promptly tagged the Mumbai Police, drawing their attention to the matter, and the police responded accordingly.

In a recent update, Anushka Sharma's bodyguard, who was riding the bike, was fined by the Mumbai Police for the violation. According to Times Now, "Mumbai Traffic Police Imposed Rupees 10,500 on Rider and also Challan has been issued under Sec 129/194 , Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)18. Mumbai Traffic Police also confirmed that the Rider paid the fine of Rs 10,500."

In a similar incident recently, Amitabh Bachchan opted to travel by bike instead of his luxury car. The actor hopped on a stranger's bike to avoid the Mumbai traffic. He shared the picture on social media, highlighting the rider's act of kindness. However, since the rider and Megastar were not wearing helmets, the picture received a lot of flak.

After that, Big B clarified the matter in his blog, stating, "The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai..It is Sunday ..formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate..permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic. One lane in the region blocked off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters..The dress I wear is my costume for the film and I am just fooling around by getting on the bike, of a crew member..not even moving any where, but giving the impression that I travelled to save time."

