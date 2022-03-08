Kajol gives 'serious' reply to fan who asked why Rani Mukerji isn't on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANI MUKHERJI, KAJOL Rani Mukherji and Kajol

Actress Kajol, who is known for her great sense of humour, gave a witty reply to a fan on Tuesday (March 8). In an interactive session with her fans on her Instagram stories, she had asked her fans to express their pledge on Women's Day. "This Women's Day, I pledge to," the actress wrote. One fan took this opportunity to ask Kajol about her cousin and actress, Rani Mukherji.

The excited fan asked her, "Plz Rani Mukherjee ke baare mai batao woh insta pe kyu nhi h and happy woman's day." Kajol gave a rib-tickling reply to the fan, which read, "Dialing Rani, this is serious!" For the unversed, Kajol and Rani have shared the screen space together in films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's among others.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the OTT film, 'Tribhanga'. She will be next seen in the film, 'Salaam Venky' to be directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy. On the occasion of Women's Day, Kajol posted a pic with her girl gang from her upcoming project with 'Revathy'. She captioned it as, "Producer, Director, Actor, Manager, Stylist, Makeup and Hair! Women's Day all day every day! #happywomensday #internationalwomensday #womanpower".

The project, earlier titled The Last Hurrah, was announced in October last year. In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old actress said she is excited to share the 'unbelievably true story' of 'Salaam Venky' with the audience. "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you @revathyasha @suurajsinngh @shra_agrawal @varsha.kukreja.in @bliveprod @take_23_studios,” Kajol, wrote alongside a picture with Revathy from the sets.