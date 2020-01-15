Kajol belongs to a family of ‘true feminists’ and this picture is proof

Bollywood actress Kajol is proud to be born in the family of true feminists and her latest Instagram post is a tribute to the same. The actress on Wednesday took to her social media to share a collage of pictures having her mother Tanuja, late maternal grandmother Shobhna Samarth and her aunt Nutan. All of the actresses are known for their illustrious roles in their films and their worth remembering Bollywood career. Sharing the picture, she captioned it as, “Who I came from... the true feminists! #strongwomen #livelearnlove.”

As soon as she uploaded the picture, it got a reaction from her sister Tanishaa Mukerji who has worked in films like Neal ‘n’ Nikki, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj and in shows like Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She commented with heart emojis which showed her excitement.

Talking about the history of the legendary actresses, Tanuja's filmography includes movies like Haathi Mere Saathi, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan, among others. Shobhna Samarth, Kajol's grandmother is known for her role of Sita in the 1943 film Ram Rajya while actress Nutan has worked in several well-known films like Tere Ghar Ke Saamne, Saraswatichandra and Khandan among many others.

Coming back to Kajol, she was last seen in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with actors Ajay Devgn who also happens to be her husband and Saif Ali Khan. She plays the role of Ajay's onscreen wife Savitribai Malusare in the film which is directed by Om Raut. Have a look at the trailer here:

