John Cena shares Arshad Warsi's body transformation pic, fans say 'WWE wrestler is Indian'

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is these days busy bringing his body back in great shape. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 'Asur' actor shared his body transformation pictures which left fans excited about his next venture. Arshad in the collage was seen flexing his muscles while smiling for the camera. The picture also got the attention of WWE wrestler John Cena's attention and he shared the same on his Instagram handle without any caption. Arshad re-tweeted the same and showed his excitement while he wrote, "John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page… I am quite kicked about it."

Previously while sharing his transformation pic, Arshad wrote, "Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project." He even shared a follow-up tweet reading, "To our press fraternity who want to talk to me about the picture I posted. I am sorry but I am far from fit, the day I feel I am worthy of talking about my fitness, I promise I will talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun."

'Soon after John Cena shared Arshad's picture, fans went gaga and wrote, "Ye to apna Madhav hai," "John Cena is Indian hence proved" and more. Well, this isn't the first time that the wrestler has shared picture of any Indian celebrity. His Instagram handle hs pictures of Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sidharth Shukla.

Arshad who made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne was last seen in Durgamati with Bhumi Pednekar. He made his digital debut last year with Voot series Asur in which bhe played the role of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer.

On the work front, Arshad will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film "Bachchan Pandey". In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Arshad plays his friend. Kriti will essay the role of a journalist who wishes to be a director.