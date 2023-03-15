Jaya Bachchan REACTS to RRR's Naatu Naatu's Oscar win: 'Doesn't matter south or north...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAATU NAATU Jaya Bachchan on Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan appreciated the team RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for creating history at the Oscars. The 95th Academy Awards were special for India as Naatu Naatu and the short documentary film lifted two trophies. This recognition on the global stage made the countrymen proud. However, Parliament had a different debate altogether. They argued if RRR be labelled as a south Indian movie or an Indian film? To this, Jaya Bachchan called 'film folks' the 'most important ambassadors of this country' and said it doesn't matter where they come from, 'they are Indians'.

The actress and politician Jaya Bachchan said, "I am so happy and I am so glad that we are discussing the most important ambassadors of this country. And they are the film folks. It doesn't matter where they are from – north, east, south or west – they are Indians... I stand here with pride and with dignity for our film fraternity, who have represented this country number of times, have won number of awards starting from Satyajit Ray onwards."

"I also want to contribute and say I know Mr SS Rajamouli very well… The writer (KV Vijayendra Prasad), he is not just the scriptwriter, he is also the story writer as well, he is a member of Rajya Sabha. And it is a great honour. There have been many, many such people from the creative world, who have been nominated here in this House earlier and today as well," Jaya added.

Adding to her statement, she further stressed, "Main kehna chahti hoon ki yeh shuruyat hai, aur main Bharat ki janta ko dhanyawad dena chahti hoon jinke khatir videsh ke log aaj humari janta ko recognise kar rahe hai (This is just the beginning and I would like to congratulate the Indian population, because of whom people in the West are recognising great work by Indian filmmakers). The market of cinema is here, it is not in America."

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged the coveted golden statuette for the song Naatu Naatu featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. MM Keeravani's energetic anthem won in the category of Best Original Song and left behind -- 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman,' and 'Raise Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

