Jr NTR gets mobbed as he arrives in Hyderabad after Oscar victory | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JRNTRFC Jr NTR gets mobbed as he arrives in Hyderabad

Jr NTR and choreographer Prem Rakshith landed in Hyderabad on March 15 following India's big win at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The RRR team won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The Oscar was accepted by composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. SS Rajamouli's RRR team has made entire India proud for the historic victory, as it is the first-ever Indian film to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

When Jr NTR and choreographer Prem Rakshith arrived at Hyderabad airport three days after the ceremony, they were mobbed by fans who commended them on their victory.

Check out the video:

Expressing his happiness over the big win, the RRR actor said, "Seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment. I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for encouraging and celebrating RRR. This award that we have won is possible only with the love of the fans and the film industry. "

The film’s choreographer, Prem Rakshith, said, "It was the best feeling. It was a big journey. The best feeling after the Oscars was when MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose hugged me. I am so blessed."

Speaking of Jr NTR's look for the big day, the actor opted for a black velvet custom-made bandhgala with gold metallic embroidery by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. The delicate gold embroidery on the black velvet traditional bandhgala drew parallels to the national animal of India - The Tiger. It also is an ode to the iconic interval scene from RRR. And so befitting is this symbolic attire for The Young Tiger, a moniker popularly used for the actor.

Meanwhile, the song competed against 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman,' and 'Raise Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who lend their voices to the original track, performed the fast-paced song for the Oscars audience with the music composer MM Keeravani and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

Also read: Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, popular as Khopdi from Nukkad, passes away at 71

Also read: Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli grooving with Norway's dance group Quick Style is cute!

Latest Entertainment News