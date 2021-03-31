Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni to get married soon? Actress spills beans

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMIN BHASIN Jasmin Bhasin, Aly goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni or as fans call them, 'Jasly' are one of the most adored couples on social media. Ever since the two declared their love for each other on Bigg Boss 14, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them tie the knot. Recently, when Jasmin was spotted outside a salon, she was bombarded with questions about her wedding plans to Aly. Laughing them off, the actress said, "Possible hi nahi hai. Abhi toh humari koi baat nahi chal rahi. Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai (It is not possible. We are not talking about anything right now. This love is very new right now)."

Aly too had a similar reaction when he was asked if he's planning to get married to JAsmin anytime soon. Watch the couple's reaction here:

Post Bigg boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni co-starred in the music video of "Tera Suit". This was the couple's first music video together.The actress said it was indeed a special experience to the video with her beau.

"Anything I collaborate with Aly, it is very special. After 'Bigg Boss', I have been in an extremely positive and happy phase. I wanted to reflect that happiness on screen. Our fans have already given us immense love and now we want to give back to them through this music video. It is a party song; it's happy, colourful and exciting. I have a feeling people will play the song during very often during Holi," Jasmin told IANS.

For those unversed, the two became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house. Aly had entered Bigg Boss 14 to extend his support to Jasmin. However, she got eliminated while Aly made it to the finale. Post the show, Jasmin accompanied Aly to Kashmir where she celebrated his birthday along with his family members.