Jalsa: Shefali Shah starts shooting for her next film alongside Vidya Balan

After shooting for 'Darlings' and 'Doctor G', actor Shefali Shah has now started filming for a new movie 'Jalsa' co-starring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in lead roles. The film is being directed by Suresh Triveni, who earlier helmed 2017 movie "Tumhari Sulu", featuring Balan and Kaul. Shah took to Instagram and shared a photograph of the script along with another of the clapperboard.

"And it begins. #Jalsa #JalsaBegins" she captioned the photos.

Excited about the project, Shefali had earlier said, "It is a story with such a unique perspective that when Suresh first told me about it, I knew I just had to do it. I'm also excited to work with Vidya, whose work I have deeply admired."

Written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, Jalsa will also feature Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and Surya Kasibhatla. The movie is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, who earlier collaborated on films such as "Sherni", "Airlift" and "Baby".

Shah, who was last featured on the Netflix anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans", most recently completed shooting for "Doctor G", in which she is co-starring with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film features Shah as senior doctor Nandini opposite Khurrana and Singh. The "Delhi Crime" star took to Instagram and posted pictures from the film's set, where she was seen cutting a cake.

"Yet another journey comes to an end. No wrong, it’s just the beginning of like minded people coming together, making friends, getting enriched by each and everyone’s contribution to make her and me come alive. Thank you to the beautiful team with amazingly talented, fun and chilled people. Will miss you’ll."

Meanwhile, she will also star in Alia Bhatt-starrer "Darlings" and the second season of her award-winning Netflix series "Delhi Crime".