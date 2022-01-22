Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'An Action Hero'

"Pataal Lok" star Jaideep Ahlawat will feature alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film "An Action Hero", the producers announced on Friday. Backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour. Colour Yellow Productions shared the news of Ahlawat joining the film's cast on Twitter.

"Tighten up your seatbelts and get ready for the chase as @JaideepAhlawat joins @ayushmannk in 'An Action Hero'!" read the tweet from the production banner.

The film, which started shooting in London from Friday, marks the directorial debut of Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Rai's "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" (2015) and "Zero" (2018). "An Action Hero" is also produced by Krishan Kumar.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who is co-producing the film, shared that they will be experimenting with this genre for the first time. "This is the first time that we are experimenting with this genre and 'An Action Hero' is going to be an unconventional entertainer. Today is a proud moment for me to watch Anirudh behind the camera, directing his own film. I have seen him grow as a director and nothing makes me happier than watching him own this film completely! We began the muhurat shoot with a lot of enthusiasm today and I'm certain the energy will translate on-screen too," he said.

Meanwhile, Jaideep has previously worked in the hit series 'Patal Lok' and the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.