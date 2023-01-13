Is Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress Aishwarya Lekshmi dating Arjun Das? Check out her Insta post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA LEKSHMI Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das

Aishwarya Lekshmi surprised fans when she dropped an awwdorable photo on her social media. The actress and producer shared a pic with actor Arjun Das with one simple heart emoji indicating that they are in love. This has led to speculations that the duo is currently dating each other. Soon, their photo became viral, with fans of both Aishwarya and Arjun went gaga over it.

In the photo, the two can be seen posing for the camera smiling. Within a couple of minutes of sharing the photo, several users were left puzzled whether that was teaser for any upcoming movie or some publicity stunt. One user wrote, “Please tell me it’s some movie announcement”. Another one commented, “Is this really happening? Are they dating?.”

Are they actually dating?

Aishwarya, however, came out with a post on Instagram stating that they are just friends and not in love and that the picture was shared on social media not to make a related announcement. "I didn't think my last post would get so much attention," wrote Aishwarya. "We happened to meet, took a photo, and posted it. There is nothing else going on here. We are friends." Adding, "To Arjun fans who have been messaging me since yesterday, calm down. He is yours."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM /AISHWARYA LEKSHMI Aishwarya Lekshmi's Instagram post

Sources in the Malayalam film industry told IANS that this photo was reportedly shot on the sets of the Malayalam gangster movie 'King of Kotha' in which Dulquer Salman is playing the lead. Arjun Das and Aishwarya are also acting in the movie directed by Abhilash Joshi, son of Malayalam's hitmaker, Joshi.

Malayalam superstar and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi's son, Gokul Suresh, is also playing a major role in the movie.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya made her debut in Tamil cinema with the film Jagame Thandhiram. Recently, she finished shooting for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan II. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film will hit the theatres on April 28. And Arjun Das will be making his Hindi debut with the remake of the hit Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. He is also working in an Anwar Rasheed Malayalam film.

