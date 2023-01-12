Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay & Ajith Kumar's films open with a bang

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 1

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 1: It was a huge celebration in the South as Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's Varisu released in the theatres on January 11. The films have managed to score big despite tough competition which has probably added to the craze of the two films. As per early estimates, Varisu has managed to open to Rs 21-23 crore across India with the Tamil version receiving mixed responses from the audience. On the other hand, Thunivu is estimated to mint Rs 22.5 crore.

According to Box Office India, "The Pongal period in Tamil Nadu witnessed two huge releases with Thunuva and Varisu and both took strong initials. But the clash also means a share of the market so it means the collections of both films will not be huge despite both films doing 80-90% occupancy." Adding, "It is a long extended weekend and holiday period so the films can take advantage of that but it will depend on reports."

About Varisu

The south superstar Thalapathy Vijay is back with another blockbuster! The highly anticipated family entertainer that features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, is helmed by the popular Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay starrer has won millions of hearts.

Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appeared as the female lead opposite Vijay. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman has composed music for the film.

About Thunivu

Ajith Kumar's highly awaited film opened at 1 AM IST across locations, and theatres were transformed into a festival arena with fans thronging in large numbers. Thunivu action-packed's starrer and Ajith's look as the 'boss man' steals the show. He has taken people, hostage, at a bank. Police are seen trying to ascertain his identity. But it is a mystery that unfolds slowly. The movie packed with action, shows Ajith in a white beard and white hair. The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character, and he impressed the fans with it.

Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead, while Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar appear in crucial roles. Ghibran scored music for Ajith for the first time in Thunivu, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah.

