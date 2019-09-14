Irrfan Khan hides face on return to Mumbai after wrapping up Angrezi Medium, check out viral pictures

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Irrfan Khan hides face on return to Mumbai

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has finally returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot of his next Bollywood film Angrezi Medium. The actor was in London for the past few months where he was shooting for the film with co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. Interestingly, just as Irrfan Khan landed in Mumbai, the actor tried to hide his face from the cameras.

On Friday evening, Irrfan Khan returned to Mumbai and while coming out of the airport, the actor hid his face from the paparazzi. He was seated on a wheelchair and donned a white shirt, black jacket and dark blue denims. He was also seen wearing a cap and hiding his face with his hand.

Check out Irrfan Khan’s pictures here-

Angrezi Medium is a special film for all the fans of the actor as he will be bouncing back on the big screen after recovering from neuroendocrine tumour. Before starting the shoot of the film, Irrfan was in New York for a year as he was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo treatment.

Announcing the news of his illness, Irrfan tweeted, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research.To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

Talking about Irrfan’s comeback film, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017 hit Hindi Medium which starred Pakistani actress Saba Qamar along with Irrfan Khan. While it was directed by Saket Choudhary, Angrezi Medium will be helmed by Homi Adajania.

