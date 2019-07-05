Dimple Kapadia abuses Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania, daughter Twinkle Khanna reacts hilariously

Dimple Kapadia abuses Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania

Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia has begun shooting for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, and an update from director Homi Adajania shows she is enjoying it to the hilt. Homi shared a photograph on Instagram in which one of Dimple Kapadia's feet is seen resting on Homi's shoulder. "When the muse decides to abuse," Homi joked, tagging Dimple's daughter Twinkle Khanna, asking her to help him.

Well, as we all know Twinkle Khanna, the former actress replied to the post in her best witty and humorous manner. Twinkle left a comment on the post saying, "You love being tortured -- at least she isn't making you push heavy pieces of furniture around." Check out the cute banter here-

Angrezi Medium has been garnering a lot of limelight for its stellar star cast as well as Irrfan Khan’s comeback on the big screen. It will be the actor’s first film after he is back from New York where he was getting treated for the rare kind of cancer. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first look from the film also surfaced the internet. Kareena looked uber-hot in olive green shirt half-tucked in blue denim and black boots. Middle-parted wavy hair and nude makeup are accentuating her overall look. Check out her boss lady avatar below.

A part of the film was shot in Udaipur. Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 film Hindi Medium. The cast is currently shooting in London.

