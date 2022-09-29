Inside Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya's birthday party; Kareena Kapoor wants cake

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHA ALI KHAN Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned five today

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned a year older on Thursday. Her doting parents hosted a fun birthday party for their little one. Soha took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses from the butterfly-themed birthday bash. In the pictures, both Soha and Kunal can be seen wearing white T-shirts with quirky captions on them. While Soha's T-shirt read, "Little Miss Set In Her Ways', on Kunal's t-shirt it was written, "Little Mr Kind'. In another picture, little Inaaya can be seen cutting her birthday cakes with her parents. She looked adorable in a pink frock. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, "And just like that... 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Several fans and celebrities took to the comments section and dropped their love for the birthday girl. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful princess. I want cake …" Saba Pataudi commented, "Happy Birthday Innijaan!" Neha Dhupia mentioned, "Inni..we love you." Rajkummar Rao also wished Inaaya and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Innu." His wife Patralekhaa said, "Happy birthday innuuuuu."

Earlier in the day, Kunal penned an adorable note for Inaaya. "Happy Birthday my Inni boo. 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back," Kunal wrote.

Inaaya's aunt Saba Pataudi also penned a sweet birthday wish for her on social media. "Inni jaan, One ..to four, and now Mahsha'Allah you're all of 5! How quickly these years have gone by....Happy 5th Birthday My Inaaya jaan. Aani loves you to the moon n back! Stay safe and Blessed Always," she posted.

Soha and Kunal got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and married on January 25, 2015. The two became parents to Inaaya in 2017.

