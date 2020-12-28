Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNILGROVER/ARPITAKHANSHARMA Inside pics, videos from Salman Khan's 55th and Ayat Sharma's 1st birthday celebrations

December 27 witnessed not one but two birthdays ie of superstar Salman Khan and his dotting niece Ayat Sharma who turned 1 this year. The actor kept the celebrations low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the birthday bash, it took place at his Panvel farmhouse in the presence of family members and close friends. In the morning itself, pictures of Bhaijaan cutting the cake with the paps outside the farmhouse started doing rounds. However, the evening saw the real fun as inside photos and videos from the birthday party went viral on the internet. The multi-tiered cake, carnival theme decoration with flowers and lights won everyone's heart. And if you thought's that enough, Sunil Grover surprised everyone with an adorable pic of the mama-bhanji.

Not only the comedian but Arpita also shared a few pictures from the birthday bash. While her husband, Aayush wished his daughter on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday my Ayat .. it’s been 1 year since you’ve come into our lives. You’ve brought so much of love and happiness into our lives. From the unconditional, ‘Papa’ love to the judgemental looks, you have really helped me evolve into a better person and a more responsible father."

Salman and Ayat's birthday bash

He even wished Salman and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai @beingsalmankhan Thank you for always being there .. In the past few years you have blessed me with so many memories and stories. You’re not only an inspiration as an artist but more importantly as a human being. PS - this photo is really special cos this I shot when I was just learning photography.. I was struggling with it. I remember you telling me, “ when you think you’re a bad photographer just point the camera at me, I’ll make your photo look good."

Catch a glimpse of the pictures that were shared by not only Arpita but also Sunil, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and others.

Coming to the professional front, Salman and Aayush are all set to share screen space in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. The teaser was released this week in which both of them were seen in a never-seen-before avatar.