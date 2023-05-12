Bump alert! Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump for the first time since announcing pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram uploads

Ileana D'Cruz confirmed her pregnancy and surprised her fans. The actress will soon be welcoming her first child. While she has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey, for the very first time, Ileana flaunted her full-grown baby bump in her latest Instagram post. Ileana made the decision to conceal the identity of her baby's father. The mom-to-be in her no-makeup look, is seen in a black dress which highlighted her baby bump.

Sharing the first pictures from her pregnancy journey, Ileana wrote in the caption, “Bump alert ‼️” She also gave credit to her friend who was the one behind the camera. Reacting to her baby bump photos, Shibani Akhtar wrote in the comment section, “Love you girl so happy for you.” Actors Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry dropped red heart emojis for the actor. While fans praised her beauty, a few users also commented asking about the father of Ileana's child.

Ileana made a big announcement that she is now expecting her first child. Ileana took to Insta and dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." She, however, did not reveal the name of her partner. Soon after she broke the news, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages. In December last year, Ileana was seen coming out of an IVF hospital, which had sparked several speculations on social media.

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. Although the couple has still not made their relationship official. Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

