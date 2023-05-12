Singer Papon hospitalised, gets emotional after his son chose to be by his side | See photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Papon's Instagram upload

Recently, ace singer Papon was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The singer informed his fans that he was being unwell for some days but all his stress seemed to have vanished as his 13-year-old son accompanied him throughout. Seeing his little prince beside him made the singer very emotional. He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from the hospital with his son and penned a heart-melting note.

Papon wrote, "We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s an emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers :) I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already!Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!"

In August 202, Papon lost his mother. He took to his Instagram account a while ago and penned an emotional and heartfelt note and expressed his thoughts. He seldom kept sharing posts on his mother that only reflected how close he was to her. He wrote, "Maa left us on 27th August. She fought well and we tried our best to keep her here but god had other plans. We find peace in the fact that she apparently left on a very auspicious day and in an auspicious hour for her journey ahead and maybe is with our father whom she missed every hour of every day in the last 6 years. Their pair was made in heaven and they must have met by now in heaven. And their souls also chose the same day of the week to leave the body."

Papon the king of folk-fusion has entertained his fans with songs like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Kaun Mera' and 'Kyon'.

