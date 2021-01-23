Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONAMKAPOOR Here's how Sonam Kapoor is 'working towards' her next film Blind

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Glasgow, is gearing up for her upcoming outing 'Blind'. The actor, who stays active on social media, shared how she is prepping for her new film. Keeping her nose to the grindstone, Sonam shared pictures of herself in which she can be seen reading the script of her upcoming project with the director of the film Shome Makhija.

The 'Neerja' actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of pictures along with the director of her film. In the caption, she wrote, "Working working working. Some days you nail it and somedays you have to work towards getting it right. This was one of those days. @shomemak and I working towards it.. #Blind #GiaSingh"

Shome commented on the actor's post writing, "@sonamkapoor we do what we gotta do to create the magic no!" The shoot for the film kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. In the film, Sonam will be seen playing a visually impaired character named Gia Singh. Apart from learning the nuances of body language for her role of a blind person, she has also taken to dietary regulations to look for the role.

"Sonam has been on a healthy diet to maintain the required look in the film. She is expected to resume shoot post-pandemic, and she has been involved in various discussions and researches with the film's director. She also has a coach to train her for the part of playing a visually impaired character," said a source in the unit of the film.

'Blind' is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The movie is being bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It is slated to release in 2021.

Sonam's last starring role was in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film bombed on release. Recently she did a cameo as herself in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller AK Vs AK.

-With ANI inputs