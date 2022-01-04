Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HEMAMALINI Hema Malini remembers mother Jaya Chakravarthy with sweet throwback pictures

Veteran Bollywood star Hema Malini on Tuesday remembered her mother Jaya Chakravarthy with some precious memories on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and posted some unseen photographs from her family album featuring husband Dharmendra, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and her mother. They all could be seen celebrating Jaya's birthday. Along with that, Hema also penned a heartfelt message in the caption explaining the significance of her 'Amma'.

She wrote, "Amma was the pivot of the family and she ruled like a true matriarch. She loved all her grandkids equally and enjoyed being surrounded by them. Her birthday was great fun with 'Amba' as the kids called her, celebrating with the whole family around her. Photos taken on her spl day."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, old pictures of Hema and Dharmendra on the advertisement of some beedi brand went viral. It was shared by an internet user who wrote, "Jab bidi ka ad superstar karte the. Insert any hilarious caption." It caught the attention of the veteran actor who responded and tweeted, "Tab …. bin pooche… koi bhi …. kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka."

The user soon responded, "Thanks for the clarification Dharam Ji. Sorry hume toh pata nehin tha, hum ye old photo internet re dekhe aur soche such much mein stars ad karte honge. Aap se reply mila, hum dhanya ho geye. Mera ek request hai, ek sher naya wala, thoda likhiye."

Hema was recently honoured with the 'Indian Film Personality of the Year' award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).