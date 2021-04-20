Happy Durga Ashtami 2021: Shilpa Shetty to Kangana Ranaut, celebs light up the Internet with heartfelt wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, SHILPA SHETTY Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty

Today is Maha Ashtami i.e. eighth day of the Chaitra Navratri. On this day, devotees worship another manifestation of Maa Durga aka. Maa Mahagauri and seek blessings for a harmonious life. On maha ashtami, many devotees break their fast by feeding little girls. Celebrities from showbiz are also dedicating the day to worship the goddess. They have also shared heartfelt wishes with their fans.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, took to social media to share an adorable video of her daughter dressed as the Goddess in a red coloured outfit. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy Ashtami to all my Instafam , from our MahaGauri to u all.. Sending you all love, light and positivity."

Actress Kangana Ranaut also wished her fans on the special occasion. she posted a picture of a plate full of delicacies served as 'prashad' on Ashtami. Take a look: "Imagine to be fasting on ashtami when parsadam in your house looks like this .... अष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ"

Actor Jai Bhansushali also posted an adorable video of her daughter dressed in traditional wear as members of his family touched the toddler's feet. She looks too cute in a blue dress. "Happy Kanjak to all @tarajaymahhi," he captioned the post. Take a look:

For the unversed, while Indian folklores have many tales of this day, one claims that Goddess Parvati had to perform penance in order to get Lord Shiva as her husband. While undergoing that, she had to face a lot of hardships like survive on leaves, stay in wild forests and due to such conditions, her complexion turned dark. Later, when Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife, he bathed her with water from the Ganges which turned her complexion back to normal i.e. fair. This is why she is known as Mahagauri.

