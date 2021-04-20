Image Source : TWITTER/@MANISHA_KATAKI Navratri 2021 Day 8: Worship Maa Mahagauri today | Know Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Stotr Path

Today is maha Ashtami i.e. eighth day of the Chaitra Navratri. On this day, Hindu devotees worship another manifestation of Maa Durga i.e. Maa Mahagauri and seek blessings for a harmonious life. This is also the second last day of the longest Hindu festival of nine days and ten nights. On maha ashtami, many devotees break their fast by feeding little girls and making the Goddess happy. They pray that Maa durga shower them with happiness and prosperity in life.

Navratri 2021 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Significance

Maa Mahagauri, a manifestation of Maa Durga is worshipped on this day. While Indian folklores have many tales of this day, one claims that Goddess Parvati had to perform penance in order to get Lord Shiva as her husband. While undergoing that, she had to face a lot of hardships like survive on leaves, stay in wild forests and due to such conditions, her complexion turned dark. Later, when Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife, he bathed her with water from the Ganges which turned her complexion back to normal i.e. fair. This is why she is known as Mahagauri.

Navratri 2021 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi

Hindu devotees should offer Maa Mahagauri with red dupatta and red tilak on this day. To perform the puja, clean the area first where you plan to worship and put the idol of the goddess. You can also place a picture of Maa Mahagauri and then worship by offering white flowers.

Navratri 2021 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Mantra

Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam

Sinhruda Chaturbhuja Mahagauri Yashswanim

Purnandu Nibhan Gauri Somchakrastithta Ashtam Mahagauri Trinetram

Varabhitikaran Trishool Damroodharan Mahagauri Bhajem

Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praful Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Trailokya Mohnam

Kamniya Lavanya Mrinal Chandangandhliptam.

Navratri 2021 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Stotr Path

Read the following stotr path while worshipping Maa Kalratri:

Sarvasankat Hantri Twahi Dhan Aishwary Pradayneem

Gyanda Chaturvedmayi Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham

Sukh Shantidatri Dhan Dhanya Pradayneem

Damruvadya Priya Adya Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham

Trailokyamangal Twahi Tapatrya Harineem

Vadadn Chaitanyamayi Mahagauri Pranmamayaham.

India TV wishes you all a very Happy Navratri to our readers!