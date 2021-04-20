With increasing COVID 19 cases, Priyanka Chopra Jonas begs all to stay at home

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

With surging coronavirus cases, India reported the highest single-day deaths of Covid-19 patients with 1,761 new fatalities registered in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,80,530 on Tuesday. India reported 2,59,170 fresh Covid cases in the same period, a slight decline against previous day's tally of 2,73,810 cases, the highest single-day spike ever. Figures like these have triggered panic among all and celebrities have come forward urging fans and followers to stay indoors and stay safe.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took her verified social media accounts sharing a plea for everybody's safety. In her post, the global star 'begged' all to stay home in order to stay safe and decrease the mounting pressure on our medical fraternity. "The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary...the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point." the note reads.

"Please stay home.. I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neigbours, community, and also out frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: Stay home, Ensure everyone you know stays home, If you have to step out, wear a mask, Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation. We cannot take this lightly. Get the vaccine when it's your turn. Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system," the note added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was the first presenter at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards which was held last week. She was clicked in a fiery red jacket with an open neckline. She teamed this up with ivory harem pants.

The actress is currently shooting for the series "Citadel". Most details of the drama series are under wraps and all that is known is that Richard Madden will co-star in the series.

