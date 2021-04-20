Video of Varun Dhawan dancing to Badri Kee Dulhaniya on Bhediya sets is a whole mood | Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and his dynamic performances are loved by all. There's hardly a dull moment when he's on stage and the actor often impresses fans with his energetic moves. A behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets of his upcoming film Bhediya has surfaced on the Internet in which Varun can be seen performing to his popular song 'Badri Ki Dulhania' from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Check out the viral video:

In another video, the actor is heard talking about his experience of shooting in Arunachal Pradesh. “I can say this without even thinking, this has been my best experience of shooting in the country,” he says.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has wrapped up her shoot for the upcoming supernatural film "Bhediya". The actress announced the shooting update on her Instagram account on Monday. The actress was shooting in the town of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, with co-star Varun Dhawan. She uploaded a couple of pictures with Varun.

"And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we've come a long way @varundvn Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon!! And bye bye Ziro," she wrote.

Varun too, posted a message for Kriti on his Instagram page.

This is not the first time that videos from the shoot of Bhediya have emerged online. Earlier, a video viral on social media in which, Kriti is seen standing behind Varun and pretending to be pushing the actor in the river. As Varun almost loses balance, Kriti holds him back. The actress is seen having a good laugh about it while Varun seemed pretty shocked. While it seems like a prank at first, the last bits of the video shows the entire scene being shot by the crew members. You can watch the video here:

"Bhediya" is directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Deepak Dobriyal. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

