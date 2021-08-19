'Happy bride' Rhea Kapoor stuns in unconventional ivory outfit for post wedding party | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA KAPOOR 'Happy bride' Rhea Kapoor stuns in unconventional ivory outfit for post wedding party

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor recently tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding ceremony. The wedding took place at Anil's Juhu bungalow followed by only friends and family reception party. Now, Rhea has been posting gorgeous pictures from her low-key wedding. Her latest post gives a sneak-peek into her wedding party couture.

Ditching the traditional red colour for her wedding ceremony, she wore an off-white chanderi sari by designer Anamika Khanna. Rhea maintained the ivory theme from her marriage for the after-party too. She opted for a gown with an elaborate and embroidered bottom. She looked radiant in an off-white gown by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. To complete her look, Rhea wore a matching jacket with puffed sleeves. With minimal makeup, the Bollywood producer's accessories for the occasion was a delicate diamond necklace and earrings.

"Dinner ready for martini’s and haleem and hugs in @abujanisandeepkhosla couture. Thank you for this beautiful dress @abujani1 @sandeepkhosla I was a happy bride," Rhea captioned her post. Take a look:

Announcing her wedding on Instagram, Rhea wrote "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life."

On the other hand, Karan Boolani had also penned a loving note after the nuptials. "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together."

For the unversed, Rhea Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's younger daughter. She has produced films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. On the other hand, Karan Boolani has directed many ad commercials and has also assisted in films like Aisha and Wake Up Sid.

