Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: 6 iconic songs that prove he is India’s Michael Jackson

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHUDEVA Prabhu Deva turns 49!

Prabhu Deva exudes contagious energy when he is on stage. He may be working with Bollywood's ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan to helm Dabangg 3, but he is primarily known for dancing. Prabhu Deva started working as a kid and first appeared in a song in Mani Ratnam's 'Mouna Ragam'. Prabhu Deva is the son of Sundaram master, a National Award-winning choreographer in the south Indian film industry. Before beginning to choreograph for movies, he first advanced to the position of background performer.

Prabhu Deva started his career at the age of 15 and Kamal Haasan pulled him in his first movie, Vetri Vizha. Following that, he choreographed over 100 movies, including ones he also produced. He is well known for adding a local flavour to Michael Jackson's style, and it has since come to be recognised as his trademark look. His footwork is an art form in and of itself, and many songs, particularly Kadhalan and Mr. Romeo, have beautifully captured it.

Songs like Muqala Muqabala and Kay Sera Sera show how the King of Pop served as his inspiration when he first began out. Here are 6 incredible dance routines he choreographed as he turned 49.

Kay Sera Sera

Kay Sera Sera from Pukaar’s choreography was distinctive and unparalleled. Additionally, this marked the start of the contemporary dance piece obsession.

Muqaala Muqabala

Prabhu Deva pulled off and made fans go gaga with Mr India dancing to this hit track.

Urvasi Urvasi

Bollywood has recreated this track, but the original track and moves remain the OG from Prabhu Deva’s career.

Go Go Govinda

Go Go Govinda is yet another entertaining song by Prabhu Deva. In the song, he danced with Sonakshi Sinha.

Chanda Re

Prabhu Deva brought out his magical dance performance with the Kajol in Chanda Re from the movie Sapnay. His dance moves earned the actor-dancer a National Award for choreography in 1998.

Muqabla (Street Dancer 3D)

Owning to the immense success of the original track, Prabhu Deva himself recreated a masterpiece of Muqabala.

With his distinctive foot steps and captivating expression, Prabhu Deva has solidified a position for himself that no one has been able to top until this point.

Also Read: Prabhu Deva, Thaman team up for Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan starrer 'Godfather'

Also Read: Gigi Hadid shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan and her ‘unforgettable first trip to India’

Also Read: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ to go on floors in 2024?

Latest Entertainment News