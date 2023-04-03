Gigi Hadid shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan and her ‘unforgettable first trip to India’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GIGIHADID Gigi Hadid with Shah Rukh Khan at NAMCC

Gigi Hadid had the time of her life in India, and she couldn't help but gush about it in a long Instagram post. Gigi took to her handle and shared a bunch of photos from her 2-day visit. Playing the ideal tourist, Gigi and her group travelled the city taking pictures in front of various monuments and historical buildings. She also uploaded pictures of herself sipping coconut water to stay cool while out exploring.

The American supermodel talked about her time at the NMACC gala and thanked the Ambani family for bringing her to the occasion. She also urged her supporters to go to Mumbai's brand-new cultural hub.

She wrote,’ Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honour to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India. After seeing the opening nights of “The Great Indian Musical” and “India in Fashion” exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions— from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions — I HIGHLY recommend them!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love.”

Gigi Hadid shares picture with Shah Rukh Khan

Hadid shared some unseen pictures from NAMCC and one of the pictures is going viral on social media. Gigi Hadid shared a picture in which she can be seen with the ‘King of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan and fans can’t keep calm.

See photo,

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GIGIHADIDGigi Hadid with Shah Rukh Khan

A day ago, a photo of Gigi in Mumbai's CST station went viral. She went unrecognised inside one of the busiest stations in the city.

Gigi Hadid at NAMCC gala

Gigi Hadid attended the Mumbai NMACC dinner. She donned a Rahul Mishra outfit on the first day of the celebration and wore a pink pantsuit with a floral pattern. Gigi added an Indian flair to the pink carpet on the second day of the event by donning an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla-designed gold and white saree.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan shuts trolls after getting slammed for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid on NMACC stage

Also Read: India in Fashion Exhibit HIGHLIGHTS: Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid and others attend in style

Also Read: Gigi Hadid turns heads in multi-coloured stylish outfit at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre grand opening

Latest Entertainment News