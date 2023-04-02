Varun Dhawan shuts trolls after getting slammed for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid on NMACC stage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan's Instagram upload

While the internet is still gushing over the star-studded event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala, Bollywood's heartthrob woke up to some backlash for his performance last night. Amid the glitz and glamour, one performance stood out for the wrong reasons. Varun Dhawan’s dance number caused controversy as he lifted American supermodel Gigi Hadid during his performance, sparking concerns among fans about consent.

A video circulating on the internet shows the Bollywood actor beckoning Gigi onto the stage by taking her arm and planting a kiss on her cheeks. The video quickly gained viral status on social media, with fans criticising Varun’s actions and raising concerns about consent, respect and boundaries. While fans were baffled about the incident, Varun Dhawan cleared the air and shut the trolls for slamming him for the same.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning" with folded hands emoji. Well, it would not be wrong to say that the whole incident left Gigi Hadid a little uncomfortable and if this whole thing was pre-planned then surely it was not executed in a perfect manner.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday evening in a grand ceremony where Nita Ambani herself performed on stage. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz also arrived in Mumbai for the event on Saturday and graced the pink carpet. Other top-notch celebrities included, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz were some of the many guests at the two-day event. The inauguration saw some power-packed performances last night by celebrities.

