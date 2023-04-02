Ambanis served food in Silver thalis to guests at NMACC; checkout photos of the delicacies

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at NAMCC

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala saw the who-is-who of Bollywood descend upon the venue. Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities marked their presence. Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz were some of the many guests at the two-day event. The inauguration saw some power-packed performances last night by celebrities.

While the photos and videos from the event have stirred the internet, here we bring the delicacies served by the Ambanis at the inauguration ceremony. The two-day event was a star-studded game and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor has shared glimpses from the grand event. She took to her Instagram handle has shared a series of photos including the performances and food served at NAMCC.

The internet is gushing over the food served which includes a huge silver thali with several bowls in it. The lavish platter of Indian dishes included rotis, dal, palak paneer, curry, halwa, dessert, paapad, and laddoo among other delicacies. A glass of wine and another consisting of water stood next to thali on a table.

Apart from the lavish silver thali, some performances by Bollywood celebrities have also been doing the rounds. The king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving with Varun Dhawan Nad Ranveer Singh on the blockbuster track Jhoome jo Pathaan. While Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh also relived their famous song Gallan Gooriya from Dil Dhadakne Do, the national crush, Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt were seen shaking legs on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday evening in a grand ceremony where Nita Ambani herself performed on stage. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz also arrived in Mumbai for the event on Saturday and graced the pink carpet.

