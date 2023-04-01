Gigi Hadid turns heads in multi-coloured stylish outfit at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre grand opening

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Gigi Hadid

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)'s grand opening not only witnessed renowned Bollywood celebrities but also sports personalities, industrialists, and even global icon Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, French fashion designer Christian Louboutin and artist Jeff Koons. Among them, the American model and television personality made a fashionable statement at the event, dressed in a floral-print three-piece set. Gigi wore Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra's outfit.

The fashion model was seen sporting a multicoloured co-ord set for the grand event. The ensemble consisted of a bralette, a sheer long jacket, and flared pants, accessorised with delicate neck chains. She kept her make-up heavy and her hair styled in a half ponytail. She rounded off her looks eyes accentuated with kohl and eyeliner, and a matte lipstick. Soon after she arrived at the event, several pictures and videos of her started surfacing on social media.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened on Friday (March 31) in Mumbai. The evening was made special with a musical theatre Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation. Global celebrities from the world of arts and entertainment arrived for the grand inauguration at Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan among others were present from the Indian film industry.

About Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts. The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts. ALSO READ: Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer, Aishwarya Rai & others dazzle at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening

The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces -- the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards to house a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world. Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

