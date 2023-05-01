Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Awwdorable moments with Virat Kohli that define love! see pictures

On May 1, Bollywood starlet Anushka Sharma blows out the candles on her birthday cake. Anushka Sharma, 35, was born to Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma and attended Army School in Bangalore.

Anushka made her Bollywood debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka has worked with top actors and directors and acted in some of the most popular films in her ten-year career. Anushka also founded Clean Slate Films in 2014, which has produced three of her films, including NH10 (2015), Phillauri (2017), and Pari (2018). She began her apparel line, Nush, in 2017.

Anushka is happily married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy in the presence of family.

Check out some adorable moments of the couple

The duo looks gorgeous in striped collars and sunshades as shown in the frame. "You make me such a happy girl," Anushka writes with the photo.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look stunning in this candid picture with their pet.

Well, without a doubt, Anushka and Virat make one of the best couples and we just can't stop gushing over them.

Anushka and Virat are known to be animal lovers. This click captures the couple pouring love for their four-legged friends.

The couple is often seen at Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Delhi.

Virat and Anushka are very much active on social media and they take out time to keep their fans updated about their personal life.

