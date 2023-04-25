Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Badminton face-off in Bengaluru| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIRATKOHLIFP Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Badminton face-off in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli, the India batter, and his Bollywood diva wife Anushka Sharma stunned their Bengaluru fans on Monday with a badminton match to showcase the value of sports. To encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle, Virat and Anushka, who have demonstrated their dedication to fitness over the years, dropped by an unannounced visit to a prestigious residential society in the city and spontaneously teamed up to play a friendly mixed doubles badminton match against two lucky residents.

The thrilling game not only had fun and competitive banter, but it also featured Virat and Anushka in a never-before-seen avatar, as the two sent a profound message about embracing sports and health into daily life.

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia shed light on the event stating that Sports and fitness must be integrated into our culture, curriculum and everyday lives as a valuable and critical life skill. As a brand, PUMA constantly creates fresh and offbeat ways to connect, engage and inspire audiences in a deeper way. Our event today brought Virat (Kohli) and Anushka (Sharma) and consumers up, close and personal. Virat and Anushka are youth icons and their on-the-spur interactions today will create awareness and encourage people of all ages to take up sports and fitness.

Watch viral video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma playing badminton in a promotional event.

Virat Kohli's performance in the IPL 2023 has been outstanding thus far. The RCB great has scored 279 runs in seven IPL matches this season, placing him fourth on the list of all-time run scorers. Faf du Plessis (405 runs in 7 IPL matches) is the current Orange Cap holder at the top of this leaderboard. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won four out of seven matches in the IPL 2023, while losing three.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s flying kiss to Anushka Sharma during RCB vs RR IPL match is adorable| WATCH

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli relish quintessential meals at Bengaluru restaurant. See viral pics

Latest Entertainment News