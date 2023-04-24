Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIRATFP Virat Kohli’s flying kiss To Anushka Sharma during RCB vs RR IPL match is adorable| WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore won their second straight IPL 2023 match, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs in the first match of the day. Virat Kohli captained the team for the second game in a row, and like the other games, his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, was in attendance.

Yashasvi Jaiswal skied the ball straight into the hands of Virat Kohli in the second innings, when Rajasthan Royals were in full swing with the bat chasing 190 to win. The stand-in skipper celebrated in style after grabbing the catch at a critical point in the game. He turned to face the audience and blew a flying kiss into their faces. It was almost certainly aimed towards Anushka Sharma in the stands.

The celebration quickly went viral, with people all over the internet talking about it. Check out the video here:

On the other hand, it was Rajasthan’s third loss in seven games and they continued to be on top with eight points and with a healthy run rate. Du Plessis’ authoritative 62 off 39 and Maxwell’s blockbuster 77 off 44 helped RCB post 189/9 in 20 overs.

In response, RR had a similar beginning to RCB. Mohammed Siraj started the innings superbly, dismissing Jos Buttler for a duck and conceding only one run off the opening over. Then, in the next five overs, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal combined for eight boundaries and a six as RR recorded 47/1 in the Power-play.

