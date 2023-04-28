Virat Kohli loses his calm after fans mob Anushka Sharma and try to take selfies. Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KOHLIFIEDGAL Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli stepped out for a lunch date with their families. The duo was in Bangalore recently for the IPL. While Virat heads Royal Challengers Bangalore, Anushka is being born and bought up in Bangalore, where her parents still live. They visited an old eatery in Bangalore and we got glimpses of the lunch date through Anushka Sharma's Instagram stories. Now, a video went viral where Virat-Anushka were seen coming out of that restaurant. They were flooded by fans.

As one of the fans tried to get too close to Anushka for a selfie, Virat lost his cool and said no while the actress rushed into the car. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the Instagram handle of Bengaluru's Shri Sagar Central Tiffin Room restaurant also posted pictures of the star couple with the staff and it was captioned: "Look who joined us today! It was great pleasure having the legendary Virat Kohli and the beautiful Anushka Sharma visit us with their family. Your words and wishes have raised our spirits and made our day! Looking forward to having you again."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also stunned their Bengaluru fans with a badminton match to showcase the value of sports. To encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle, the duo has demonstrated their dedication to fitness over the years, dropped by an unannounced visit to a prestigious residential society in the city and spontaneously teamed up to play a friendly mixed doubles badminton match against two lucky residents.

The thrilling game not only had fun and competitive banter, but it also featured Virat and Anushka in a never-before-seen avatar, as the two sent a profound message about embracing sports and health into daily life.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

Latest Entertainment News