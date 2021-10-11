Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MOHANLAL Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Abhishek, Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna, celebs pour in wishes for Big B

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 79th birthday today ie on October 11. The actor is known not just for his popular films and acting prowress but also for his powerful dialogue delivery. Year after year, people gather outside his residence Jalsa to celebrate with the star and wait for his single glimpse. This year was no different as the Don actor stepped out of his house and waved to his fans. Not only this but even social media was filled with congratulatory wishes for the star. Not only his followers but also his son Abhishek Bachchan and industry counterparts like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Rashmika Mandanna and others wished Big B on Instagram and Twitter.

To make his day special, his son Abhishek Bachchan penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you." Alongside the note, Abhishek, who is also known as Junior B, posted a video featuring different images of Senior B (Amitabh Bachchan) from different phases of his life. "A great actor... the perfect great model," the text from the video read.

ALSO READ: Nedumudi Venu dies at 73 owing to COVID complications; celebs bid farewell to Malayalam actor

Abhishek along with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya returned to Mumbai from Paris in the wee hours of Monday, right in time for Amitabh's birthday. The trio went to Paris earlier this month to attend the Paris Fashion Week, where Aishwarya was one of the showstoppers.

Mika Singh wrote, "Happy birthday to the real Baap of Bollywood , The super star @amitabhbachchan. Bhaaji tussi hamesha khush raho te Chardikala ch raho.."

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan."

Mohanlal shared, "Sending the most splendid birthday wishes to the legend of Indian Cinema! Happy birthday to you dear Amitabh Ji! @SrBachchan."

Nagarjuna Akkeneni said, "Wishing the legend dear @SrBachchan ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with health and happiness!!BouquetFolded hands #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan."

Yuvraj Singh tweeted, "Happy Birthday to the legendary superstar who is loved by billions around the world! May you always be blessed with good health and success sir. My best wishes for a wonderful day and year ahead @SrBachchan."

Rashmika tweeted, "Happy birthday my handsome paapajiiiii @SrBachchan You are truly the awesomest.. We love you! Thank you for being the most amazing human being.. We wish you all the love, health and happiness."

Rakul Preet Singh: "Happppy happpy bday sir !!wishing you abundance of joy, great health and all things beautiful you are such an inspiration and I’m so grateful to get an opportunity of working with you have the most amazing year @SrBachchan."

Vivek Oberoi, "You are the magic of Hindi cinema! To have worked with you and learned from you is an experience I will cherish always. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir! #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #AmitabhBachchan."

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Happy Birthday to the man who inspires millions across generations. There never was and there never will be - truly the Shehenshah of Indian Cinema- G.O.A.T @SrBachchan Sir, wishing you - good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan."

See other wishes here:

.