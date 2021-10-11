Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRIDEVISREEDHAR Nedumudi Venu dies at 73 owing to COVID complications; celebs bid farewell to Malayalam actor

Nedumudi Venu, who is counted amongst one of the popular actors of the Malayalam film industry passed away owing to COVID complications. The 73-year-old actor who has worked in over 500 films was rushed to the intensive care unit of a hospital on Sunday after complaints of uneasiness. He began his career as a journalist and went on to become a great theatre personality. Winner of three National Film awards and six state film awards, Venu was known and loved for his pleasing and jovial nature. He is survived by wife TR Susheela and two sons, Unni and Kannan. The news of his sudden demise left everyone shocked. Fans and his industry counterparts took to social media and poured in condolences.

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter and expressed grief. He wrote, "Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu."

Sridevi Sreedhar tweeted, "Veteran #NedumudiVenu passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram round 1:30 pm today #RIP."

Khushbu Sundar wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great legendary actor #NedumudiVenu Sir. Not only was he a great actor but also a wonderful human being. Had the honor of my husband directing him in one of his films. Will miss him. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP."

Siddarth Srinivas tweeted, "RIP #NedumudiVenu, a man who always stole the scene with his matured and unique portrayal of his roles. Indian cinema will miss this sea of talent and acting expertise."

Sreedhar Pillai wrote, "Sad day, one of the finest actors #NedumudiVenu (73) is no more. He passed away in a private hospital ICU today morning in #Trivandrum. He had recovered from #COVID19 related complications and has acted in more than 500 films in Malayalam and other languages.

#RIPNedumudiVenu."

Smitha TK wrote, "Amma came running into the room and the both of us have been staring at news screens tell us that popular Malayalam actor #NedumudiVenu is no more. He had a way of casting a spell on you and is so versatile. His Highness Abdullah will forever be remembered. #RIP a fav Ammavan."

Vamsi Kaka mourned, "Legendary Actor #NedumudiVenu garu passed away today. May his soul rest in peace."

Suresh Mathew tweeted, "#NedumudiVenu passes away. Thank you for your delightful performances, not matter how small or big the role, or whatever the genre, this man always left an impact."