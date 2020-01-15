Gulshan Grover shares Sooryavanshi BTS photo with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty. Fans miss Katrina Kaif

Image Source : TWITTER Gulshan Grover shares Sooryavanshi BTS photo with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have been treating their fans with sneak peeks from their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. From their song sequence to Khiladi Kumar’s action avatar, the duo has been on a photo sharing spree ever since they started the shoot of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama. On Wednesday, Gulshan Grover took to his social media to share a special moment from the sets.

Gulshan Grover shared a photo posing with co-star Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty. The actor have been shooting the final leg of the film in Goa for the past few days. Sharing the photo, Gulshan wrote, “Last day of Filming for film #Sooryavanshi with my brother @akshaykumar , Gorgeous #KatrinaKaif and favourite Director @iamrohitshetty.” Check the photo here-

Earlier on Tuesday, Katrina Kaif also shared photo from the sets of Sooryavanshi. In the post, the actress is seen wearing a gorgeous saree as she shares a laugh with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. On the other hand, Akshay is seen flaunting a casual look.

In December last year, Rohit Shetty announced the release date of his film Sooryanshi on the poccasion of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba’s one year completion. Taking to Instagram Akshay wrote, #RohitShettyCopUniverse celebrates 1 year of Simmba with the power-packed trio Singham, Simmba and #Sooryavanshi. Get ready...aa rahi hai police, 27th March, 2020!”

