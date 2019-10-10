Sooryavanshi, Simmba and Singham- It’s time for Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay to say ‘aata majhi satakli’ this time

Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi has been exciting the fans because of many reasons. Not just the film will see the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif after nine years but will also have the two other popular cops of our industry viz Simmba and Singham aka Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. And now the glimpse of the same has finally been released by the makers of the film. Not just that, even the release date of the film has been announced which is on March 27, 2020.

Sharing the first look, Akshay wrote on Twitter, "The desi Avengers of the Cop universe!When ‘Singham’ meets ‘Simmba’ meets #Sooryavanshi,expect not just fireworks but a full-blown blast on 27th March,2020." While Ajay wrote, "Majhi bilkul satakli nahin—Salute Simmba, #Sooryavanshi and Singham who are combining forces on March 27, 2020."

Some days back Katrina took to her Instagram handle and introduced Akshay’s character in the film. She shared a photograph of a name tag that had Veer Sooryavanshi written on it and captioned it as, “Now Shooting #sooryavanshi #onset @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar @karanjohar.”

As per reports, the three actors will be shooting for the climax scene today in Hyderabad for which a huge set has been created. The massive set will hold the movie schedule for a span of 20 days and it is special because the three actors of Rhot Shetty's cop universe will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time.

The film will also star Gulshan Grover and it will be the first collaboration of Akshay and Shetty.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video