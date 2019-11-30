Akshay Kumar shares photo from last day of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, claims ‘It’s gonna blow your mind’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar shares photo from last day of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has finally closed curtains on his upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi. The actor took to his social media to share a photo from the last day of the Rohit Shetty directorial and left the fans excited. The actor wrote, "Last Day, Last Shot, Last Stunt of #Sooryavanshi It's been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe... We’re excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it’s gonna blow your mind We hope.”

In the photo, Akshay and Rohit can be seen sitting under a helicopter looking handsome as ever. There is no denying that both celebrities share their love for action and stunts. It is a dream to see Rohit and Akshay collaborate for a high-octane action film like Sooryavanshi for the fans.

Not just Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif in lead role and Neena Gupta as Akshay’s mother. Sooryavanshi will bring back Akshay and Katrina after nine years. Earlier, talking about working with the Khiladi Kumar, Kaif said, "Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact I learnt so much from him -- the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour."

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty’s third film series from the cop universe. Earlier he has directed Singham series with Ajay Devgn and Simmba with Ranveer Singh which will also have a sequel, according to the buzz. Also Ajay and Ranveer will have a cameo in the climax of Sooryavanshi. It will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

On the related note, there were rumours that Akshay and Rohit Shetty had a fall out on the sets of Sooryavanshi. The actors had the funniest response to the news as they shared a video fighting each other on purpose and took a dig on the reports.

#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day 🙃 pic.twitter.com/gH2jgTQqhT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2019

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page