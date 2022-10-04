Godfather Advance Booking Report: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film to create magic on Box Office?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Godfather Advance Booking Report

Godfather Advance Booking Report: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, which has created a lot of buzz on social media. Godfather, which will be clashing with Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' is slated to hit the theaters on October 5. The film has Chiranjeevi playing the lead role which will be treat for the mass audience. The film is releasing in Telugu and Hindi and there’s an attraction for both audiences. With just a few hours to go, lets take a look at film's advance booking.

Godfather Advance Booking Update:

Chiranjeevi's GodFather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role. The Bollywood biggie, Salman Khan will also be seen in a cameo in the movie. According to trade reports, Godfather has accumulated over Rs 3.50 crores gross from across the country, with most of the business coming in from the Telugu market.

Chiranjeevi was last seen on screen in the Telugu film Acharya, which bombed at the box office and we are expecting same from Godfather. ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi reacts to GodFather vs The Ghost box office clash says, 'there's no competition with Nagarjuna'

Sacnilk reported, "The Megastar Chiranjeevi movie Godfather is scheduled to release on 5th October 2022. The limited advance booking for this film opened today (October 1) and is expected to have a good response as always.

Godfather 1st Day Advance Booking Gross

Telugu: 3.78 Cr

Hindi: 10L

Total first-day advance booking gross: 3.88 Cr

About Godfather

Helmed by Mohan Raja, it is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Lucifer', with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. The movie will see Chiranjeevi in an out-and-out action avatar. Although it is a remake, the producers have pledged to create a storyline that portrays Chiranjeevi in exactly the way his fans want him to be seen on the big screen. In the film, Chiranjeevi plays the titular role, while Salman will be seen in a major role in the action extravaganza. Apart from them, GodFather also stars Nayanthara. ALSO READ: Godfather Hindi trailer out: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's action-packed political drama witnesses rage

Salman will be seen grooving on the 'Thaar Maar Thakkar' track with Chiranjeev in Godfather, which opens in theatres on October 5. It is set to lock horns with Nagarjuna’s action thriller The Ghost.

Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film will feature the music of the celebrated composer Thaman. Satya Dev will feature in a role with negative shades.

