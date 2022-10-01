Godfather Hindi trailer out: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's action-packed political drama witnesses rage

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KCHIRUTWEETS Godfather's Hindi trailer out

The much-awaited movie, Godfather's Hindi trailer is out today and fans are going gaga over the action sequence. Now apart from Telegu, we can enjoy the action-packed political drama in Hindi too. Both Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan came up together to launch the trailer today. The megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer. It is well known that the 'Bhai' of Bollywood, Salman Khan has not charged a penny for the cameo in the movie.

Today at the trailer launch, when asked about it, Chiranjeevi shared, "When my producers went to hand over one big cheque to Sallu Bhai. They had taken the route of managers. The manager went inside and came out at a faster speed. He advised them to not take the risk of paying Salman, as he said - 'Do the producers want to buy my love and affection for Chiranjeevi Garu.' Ram Charan and I are indebted to Sallu Bhai for life".

While Salman also shared a funny story about the south superstar of using his couch. "The only person to use the couch at my place to sleep is Chiru Garu. He used it when we were returning to Mumbai from Thailand after a shoot. He slept on my couch and took a flight the next morning. I didn't know how to tell him, I sleep on the couch", Salman said.

Director Mohan Raja also expressed his pleasure to Salman Khan for the movie and for hosting the event in Mumbai, he said, "This more than a promotional event. This is a thanksgiving event for Sallu sir, to be a part of this film I want to thank Sallu sir and his team for making this happen. Two megastars in one film - it's a dream come true".

The film is set to open in theatres on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra. Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' is clashing with Nagarjuna's action drama, 'The Ghost' at the box office, which is slated to hit the screens on the same day.

